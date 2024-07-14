 Wimbledon 2024 Men’s Final Live: Carlos Alcaraz Takes 1st Set Comfortably 6-2
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWimbledon 2024 Men’s Final Live: Carlos Alcaraz Takes 1st Set Comfortably 6-2

Wimbledon 2024 Men’s Final Live: Carlos Alcaraz Takes 1st Set Comfortably 6-2

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will battle for the crown in a rematch from Wimbledon 2023 final.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, July 14, 2024, 07:24 PM IST
article-image
Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. | (Credits: Twitter)

Carlos Alcaraz has comfortably won the first set comfortably in the final of Wimbledon 2024 against Novak Djokovic by 6-2 scoreline. It's worth noting that the 1st set itself went up to at least 6 deuces before being decided.

Wimbledon 2024 Preview:

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will lock horns in the Wimbledon 2024 final and notably it will be a repeat of the last year's final. With Alcaraz snaring a stunning win over the 24-time Grand Slam champion last year, Djokovic will be looking to bounce back this time and clinch the title.

However, the 21-year-old Alcaraz will certainly take confidence from defeating the veteran last time.

Djokovic dispatched Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets to storm into the semi-final, while Alcaraz scored a relatively easy win over Daniil Medvedev, having lost the first set.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Wimbledon 2024 Men’s Final Live: Carlos Alcaraz Takes 1st Set Comfortably 6-2

Wimbledon 2024 Men’s Final Live: Carlos Alcaraz Takes 1st Set Comfortably 6-2

'May Your Married Life Be Filled With Happiness, Laughter, And Adventure': MS Dhoni's Heartfelt...

'May Your Married Life Be Filled With Happiness, Laughter, And Adventure': MS Dhoni's Heartfelt...

Lamine Yamal To Harry Kane: Players To Watch Out For In Spain vs England Euro 2024 Final

Lamine Yamal To Harry Kane: Players To Watch Out For In Spain vs England Euro 2024 Final

ZIM vs IND, 5th T20I Live: Sanju Samson 58 Fires India To 167/6 In Harare

ZIM vs IND, 5th T20I Live: Sanju Samson 58 Fires India To 167/6 In Harare

'Haar Jeet Hoti Rehti Hai Bhai': Irfan Pathan Consoles Younis Khan's Son After India Defeat Pakistan...

'Haar Jeet Hoti Rehti Hai Bhai': Irfan Pathan Consoles Younis Khan's Son After India Defeat Pakistan...