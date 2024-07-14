Video: Barbora Krejcikova Breaks Down After Seeing Her Mentor Jana Novotna's Name On Wimbledon Honours Board

The newly-crowned women's singles Wimbledon champion, Barbora Krejcikova, broke down in tears upon seeing her late mentor Jana Novotna's name on the Wimbledon honours board on Saturday, July 13.

Czech Republic star Krejcikova clinched her second Grand Slam title by defeating Italy's Jasmine Paolini in three sets: 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 in the Wimbledon women's singles final. Barbora Krejcikova became the fourth Czech female tennis player, after Jana Novotna (1988), Petra Kvitova (2011 and 2014), and Marketa Vondrousova (2023), to win the Wimbledon title.

The 28-year-old struggled to control her emotions after winning the Wimbledon final and lifting the coveted Venus Rosewater Dish. However, Barbora Krejcikova was visibly moved when she saw Jana Novotna's name on the honours board, which lists the champions of the Wimbledon Championships.

In a video shared by Wimbledon on its Instagram handle, Krejcikova can be seen breaking down as soon as she saw Jana Novatna's name on the honours.

Jana Novotna was the first female tennis player from Czech Republic to win a Wimbledon title in 1988. Novatna won the 12 Grand Slam titles, four mixed doubles titles and three Olympic medals, winning two Silver in doubles in 1988 and 1996 and a Bronze in singles in 1996. The late Czech Republican tennis star retired from professional career in 1999 and was inducted into the Tennis Hall Of Fame in 2005.

In November 2017, Novatna passed away at the age of 49 after a long battle with ovarian cancer, which she private and only informed about it to close friends and family.

Barbora Krejcikova opens up on Jana Novotna's role in her tennis career

Late Jane Novotna played a crucial role as a mentor to Barbora Krejcikova in helping her make a professional tennis player. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Krejcikova revealed that it was Novotna who believed that she had potential tennis player.

"I think knocking on her door, giving her the letter, during that moment, it changed my tennis life. During the period when I finished university, I didn’t know if I should continue and turn pro, or go to the way of education, Jana was the one who said I have the potential and definitely turn pro and try make it," Novotna said.

Before winning the Wimbledon title, Barbora Krejcikova won the French Open triumph in 2021. Following the Wimbledon triumph, Krejcikova broke into top 10 of the WTA Rankings again.