 Wimbledon 2024: Daniil Medvedev Defeats Jannik Sinner In 5-Set Thriller To Advance To Semifinal
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWimbledon 2024: Daniil Medvedev Defeats Jannik Sinner In 5-Set Thriller To Advance To Semifinal

Wimbledon 2024: Daniil Medvedev Defeats Jannik Sinner In 5-Set Thriller To Advance To Semifinal

In the semi-final match of the Wimbledon 2024, Daniil Medvedev will face Carlos Alcaraz in the second semi-final of the prestigious tournament.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, July 10, 2024, 08:15 AM IST
article-image
Daniil Medvedev | Credits: Twitter

Star Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev beat the World No. 1 Jannik Sinner 6-7(7), 6-4, 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-3 in the thrilling quarter-final match of the Wimbledon 2024 and advanced to the semi-final round.

In the quarter-final match, Sinner won the opening set of the game in a close tiebreak. The Russian player made a strong comeback in the game and won the second set 6-4. Medvedev maintained his momentum and won the third set in a tiebreak.

However, the Italian athlete bounced back and won the fourth set 6-2. Medvedev kept his nerves cool and won the fifth set 6-3 to win the game.

In the semi-final match of the Wimbledon 2024, Daniil Medvedev will face Carlos Alcaraz in the second semi-final of the prestigious tournament. Alcaraz defeated American tennis player Tommy Paul in four sets - 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2.

In the previous round of the tournament, Jannik Sinner produced one of the enthralling performances to dismiss 14th seed Ben Shelton 6-2, 6-4, 7-6(9) and confirmed his place in the quarter-final.

Read Also
'Have A Goooood Night': Novak Djokovic Hits Back At Crowd For Disrespecting Him During Wimbledon...
article-image

How Jannik Sinner overcame Ben Shelton's challenge in pre-quarterfinal

The Italian dominated rallies of zero to four shots by an 81-62 margin and pushed his opponent behind the baseline during many rallies. During the match, Shelton's dictation to start the serve and control the action was at its best however World No. 1 took back control of the match slamming some aggressive shots. Till the third set, Shelton's renowned mental resilience started to run low.

After retrieving the break in the third set, the Italian thrilled the crowd at 4-5, 40/30 with an improved forward-facing half-volley off a perfect return from Shelton.

The World No. 1 eventually wrapped up a point with a forehand passing shot, making his place in the quarter-finals.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Wimbledon 2024: Daniil Medvedev Defeats Jannik Sinner In 5-Set Thriller To Advance To Semifinal

Wimbledon 2024: Daniil Medvedev Defeats Jannik Sinner In 5-Set Thriller To Advance To Semifinal

ESP vs FRA, Euro 2024 Semifinal: Spain Beat France 2-1 After Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo Strikes Light...

ESP vs FRA, Euro 2024 Semifinal: Spain Beat France 2-1 After Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo Strikes Light...

'Welcome GG, Now Time To Sack Virat Kohli': Netizens Give Mixed Reactions As Gautam Gambhir...

'Welcome GG, Now Time To Sack Virat Kohli': Netizens Give Mixed Reactions As Gautam Gambhir...

Gautam Gambhir Named Team India Head Coach: How GG Was Selected And Who Said What From BCCI After...

Gautam Gambhir Named Team India Head Coach: How GG Was Selected And Who Said What From BCCI After...

'Honoured To Be Back, Wearing A Different Hat': Gautam Gambhir REACTS After Becoming Team India Head...

'Honoured To Be Back, Wearing A Different Hat': Gautam Gambhir REACTS After Becoming Team India Head...