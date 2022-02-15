Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana: Shaun D’Mello inspires United Bandra to 2-1 win in rink hockey tournament

Talented youngster Shaun D’Mello exhibited his scoring prowess by slamming home two goals which inspired United Bandra to overcome a determined Sea View SC by a narrow 2-1 margin in a men’s match of the Victor D’Mello Memorial Trophy 41st Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana rink hockey tournament.

For Sea View, Shelton Carvalho pulled one back.

In other matches, Mumbai Customs Red had quite a fight on their hands before they managed to put it across a fighting Hockey Navi Mumbai ‘A’ by a 5-3 scoreline. The Customs outfit scored through a brace of goals from Dharmendra Singh and Vishal Lal and one from Alden D’Souza, while Navi Mumbai team got their goals through the twin strikes by Mukesh Singh and Vedant Patil’s lone goal.

Later in a tense encounter, Hockey Navi Mumbai ‘B’ team tasted success defeating Independent SC by a close 5-4 margin. Sanket Shinde and Suraj Dubey both struck two goals each and Ankur Awad scored one to seal Hockey Navi Mumbai’s win. For Independent SC who put up a fighting display was well-served by Govind Nag who scored three goals and Rhythm Mamnia one.

Results Veterans Men: Mumbai Raje Orange 4 (Devinder Kumar 2, Madan Iyer, Solomon Alexander) beat Sea View SC 2 (Shelton Carvalho 2); Republicans SC 4 (Ashlyn Piedade, Vijay Panchal, Conroy Remedios, Valerian Picardo) beat Kalina Village Boys ‘B’ 1 (Sylvester D'Souza); Mumbai Raje White 2 (Rahul Singh, Chou Chiang) beat Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana 0; Kalina Village Boys ‘A’ 1 (Kingsley Rebello) drew with Ave Maria 1 (Charlton Lobo). Men Open: Mumbai Customs Red 5 (Dharmendra Singh 2, Vishal Lal 2, Alden D’Souza) beat Hockey Navi Mumbai ‘A’ 3 (Mukesh Singh 2, Vedant Patil); Hockey Navi Mumbai ‘B’ 5 (Sanket Shinde 2, Suraj Dubey 2, Ankur Awad) beat Independent SC 4 (Govind Nag 3, Rhythm Mamnia); United Bandra 2 (Shaun D’Mello 2) beat Sea View 1 (Shelton Carvalho)

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 01:37 PM IST