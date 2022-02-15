Novak Djokovic says he would rather miss out on future tennis titles than be forced to get Covid-19 vaccine

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has said he would rather sacrifice future tennis titles than be forced to get a Covid-19 vaccine, but distanced himself from the anti-vax movement.

The world’s number one men’s tennis player told the BBC while he was not against vaccination, he supported individual’s right to choose.

“I was never against vaccination. I understand that globally, everyone is trying to put a big effort into handling this virus and seeing, hopefully, an end soon to this virus,” he said.

“But I’ve always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body.”

Djokovic, 34, also said he was willing to forego the chance to take part in competitions including Wimbledon and the French Open over his current vaccine status. He told an interviewer: “That is the price I’m willing to pay.”

Last month, the 20-times Grand Slam winner was deported from Australia after his visa was cancelled by the country’s Government.

Djokovic confirmed he had received vaccines as a child and said his decision on Covid vaccines had been partially influenced by the impact that changing his diet and sleeping patterns had on his capability as a sportsman.

He added that he was “keeping [his] mind open” about being vaccinated in the future, “because we are all trying to find collectively, a best possible solution to end Covid.”

