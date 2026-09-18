Will Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Feature In IPL 2027 As BCCI Plans Grand Celebration For 20th Edition | (Image Credits: X)

Mumbai, September 18: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced plans to celebrate the 20th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2027 in a grand way. While the board has not announced any special player-related plans, one question is likely to interest cricket fans is that, will Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma be part of IPL 2027?

Grand IPL Season 20 Celebration

The BCCI made the announcement during its 95th Annual General Meeting in Mumbai on Friday. The General Body also elected Arun Singh Dhumal and M Khairul Jamal Majumdar as its representatives on the IPL Governing Council. Dhumal is currently the IPL chairman and the 2027 season will be an important milestone for the league as it completes two decades.

Kohli And Virat In IPL 2027

For Kohli and Rohit, the 2027 IPL could be significant as the two veterans remain active in the tournament. Both players have retired from T20Is, making the IPL their main platform for playing T20 cricket. They were part of the IPL 2026 season and continue to be selected for India's ODI team. India recently named both Kohli and Rohit in the squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies.

Not Official Yet

There is currently no official confirmation from the BCCI, Royal Challengers Bengaluru or Mumbai Indians about Kohli and Rohit's participation in IPL 2027. However, both players remain part of the IPL setup and their presence in the 20th edition would add more excitement to an already special season.

Rohit's Future With Team India

Rohit's future has been a subject of discussion in recent months, but the veteran batter has dismissed retirement speculation. After his century against England at Lord's in July, Rohit said his focus remained on representing India and contributing to the team's success.

Kohli's future has also been a point of discussion for the fans as he continues to play ODI cricket for India. The two are currently part of India's plans for the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies with the 2027 ODI World Cup also on the horizon.

Participation Remains Unclear

With the BCCI now preparing for a grand 20th IPL edition, the presence of two of the tournament's biggest stars would be closely watched. For now, whether Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will feature in IPL 2027 remains unanswered.

Centenary Celebration

The BCCI has also started the process for its centenary celebrations in 2028. The centenary programme will begin in December 2027 and continue through 2028, making the 2027 IPL part of a wider period of celebrations for Indian cricket.