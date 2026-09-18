BCCI Plans Grand IPL Season 20 Celebration, Elects Dhumal & Majumdar To Governing Council At 95th AGM | X | DD News

Mumbai, September 18: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) elected Arun Singh Dhumal and M Khairul Jamal Majumdar as representatives of the General Body to the Governing Council of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The decision was taken at the BCCI's 95th Annual General Meeting held at its headquarters in Mumbai on September 18.

Dhumal has previously served as the IPL Governing Council chairman, while Majumdar will now join the council as a General Body representative. Their induction comes as the IPL prepares to enter an important phase, with the league set to celebrate its 20th edition in 2027.

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IPL 20 Grand Celebration

The BCCI General Body unanimously decided to celebrate the 20th edition of the IPL in 2027 on a grand scale. The board also said that preparations have begun for its centenary celebrations in 2028. The year-long programme will begin in December 2027 and continue through 2028, marking 100 years of the BCCI.

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At the AGM, the BCCI also adopted its audited accounts for the 2025-26 financial year and approved the annual budget for 2026-27. The General Body also appointed auditors for the upcoming financial year.

Sexual Harassment Policy

The meeting further approved an enhanced payment structure for umpires and match referees, along with a reclassification of their grades. The BCCI also formed a new Internal Committee under its Prevention of Sexual Harassment Policy and updated its Age Verification Policy.

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The General Body also discussed measures with state associations to support differently-abled cricketers by providing suitable facilities and resources to help their development.