Will Virat Kohli Bowl Against KKR Today? Star Batter Seen Practising With Ball Ahead Of IPL 2026 Clash | VIDEO | X

Raipur, May 13: Virat Kohli has surprised the cricketing fans during a practice session ahead of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2026 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Raipur on Wednesday. A video went viral on social media showing Virat Kohli trying his hands at bowling during the practice session as the match was delayed due to rain.

The social media was abuzz with speculations that Virat Kohli might bowl in the game against KKR. The viral video showed Virat Kohli warming as a right-arm quick bowler which left the fans excited and curious about whether he could bowl during the match.

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The video was shared on the official IPL account with the caption, "Beware batters! A right-arm (quick) bowler is warming up." Virat Kohli is a batting star for RCB, however, he has also bowled on several occasions. However, it remains to be seen that the star batter will actually bowl against KKR in the high-intensity clash.

RCB won the toss and elected to bowl first in the rain-hit match at Raipur. The toss was delayed for around 1 hour 45 minutes. Around nine overs have been bowled in the game and Virat Kohli has not been seen with the ball in his hand. However, the fans will be eager to watch him bowl along with his batting as the fans like whatever he does on the field. His mere presence on the field excites them.