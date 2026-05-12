'Why Would I...': German Influencer LizLaz Claims She Was Offered Money To 'Throw Shade' At Virat Kohli After He Liked Her Photo

LizLaz reveals being offered money to make allegations against Kohli | Photo Via Instagram

German model LizLaz was all over the headlines after Indian cricketer Virat Kohli liked and then unliked her Instagram picture. For the unaware, the incident grabbed attention after social media users noticed Kohli's interaction, leading to memes and comparisons with his previous 'like' controversy involving Avneet Kaur. As the buzz intensified, LizLaz found herself at the centre of unexpected fame.

Days after the controversy, LizLaz said she did not expect something like this to happen and was 'very happy and overwhelmed' about it. She also made a shocking revelation, claiming that she was offered money to speak against Kohli.

LizLaz Reveals Being Offered Money To Make Allegations Against Kohli

Speaking to FilmyMantra, she said, I would get so many calls from different magazines. Some people even pushed to say things you don’t want to say. Some journalists even offered me money to throw shade at him (Virat Kohli) and make allegations he never made. But why would I do that? I said it myself that he’s my favourite cricketer. So why would I throw shade at him for money? I'm not that kind of person..."

On AI Photos With Virat Kohli

Reacting to the AI-generated photos of her with Virat Kohli, LizLaz said, "For me, it's funny. For him, it is not nice. I don't think it was his intention, and he did not do anything inappropriate."

In 2025, when Virat had liked photos of Avneet Kaur posted by one of her fan pages online, the pictures quickly grabbed attention as the actress was seen wearing a stylish green bralette crop top paired with a printed wrap skirt. Following the buzz, Kohli issued a statement on his Instagram Story that read, "I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding."