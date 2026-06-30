Will Virat Kohli Attend IND Vs ENG 1st T20I In Durham? Here's All You Need To Know | X

Durham, July 1: Virat Kohli Fans are eager to know whether former India captain and superstar will be present at the Riverside Ground in Durham for India's first T20I against England on Wednesday (July 1). While there has been no official confirmation about his attendance, Kohli's recent appearance at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 has raised hopes among supporters.

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Virat Kohli, along with his wife Anushka Sharma, was recently spotted at Lord's Cricket Ground during India's crucial ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match against Australia on Sunday (June 28). The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter was seen cheering for Harmanpreet Kaur's side from the stands alongside former India head coach Ravi Shastri and ex-opener Shikhar Dhawan. The cricketing fans were immensely excited over his presence at the iconic venue.

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Since Kohli and Anushka have been spending considerable time in London, many fans believe he could also attend India's opening T20I against England in Durham. However, neither Kohli nor the BCCI has confirmed whether he will travel to the venue for the match.

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The first T20I between India and England will be played on July 1 at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, Durham. The match marks the beginning of India's five-match T20I series under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer after the team's 2-0 series defeat against Ireland.

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For now, Kohli's presence at the stadium remains uncertain. Fans will have to wait until match day to find out if the former India captain once again turns up to support the Men in Blue from the stands.