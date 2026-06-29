Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Receive Loud Cheers From Lord's Crowd After Appearing On Big Screen During IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's T20 WC Clash | Video

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The iconic Lord's Cricket Ground erupted in cheers after Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma were spotted on the stadium's big screen during India's crucial clash against Australia in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. The star couple attended the high-stakes Group A encounter to support the Indian women's team, adding a touch of glamour to one of the tournament's biggest matches.

As soon as Kohli and Anushka's faces appeared on the giant screen, the packed Lord's crowd responded with a deafening roar. Fans inside the historic venue erupted in applause, while many took out their phones to capture the memorable moment. The cameras lingered on the couple for a few seconds as they smiled and acknowledged the reception, creating one of the most talked-about off-field moments of the day.

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Kohli's presence was particularly significant given his long-standing association with Lord's and his immense popularity among cricket fans worldwide. The former India captain, accompanied by Anushka Sharma, was seen passionately cheering for Harmanpreet Kaur and her teammates during a must-win fixture that carried enormous semifinal implications. Their attendance also highlighted the growing support for women's cricket from some of India's biggest public figures.

The stands at Lord's featured several notable personalities, including former India head coach Ravi Shastri and former opener Shikhar Dhawan, making it a star-studded occasion. Kohli and Anushka were also seen interacting with familiar faces during the game as the atmosphere inside the "Home of Cricket" remained electric throughout the contest.

Although the viral big-screen moment delighted fans, India's campaign ended in disappointment as Australia successfully chased down the target to secure a semifinal berth, with South Africa also progressing from the group. Despite the heartbreaking result for the Indian team, the crowd's thunderous reception for Kohli and Anushka became one of the defining off-field highlights of a memorable evening at Lord's.