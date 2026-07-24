'Will Treasure This': Rohit Sharma Gifts Jos Buttler Signed Indian Jersey With Heartfelt Message

England white-ball star Jos Buttler has expressed his admiration for Rohit Sharma, describing the Indian batting great as one of his all-time favourite cricketers. Buttler shared an Instagram story featuring a signed India jersey gifted by Rohit, calling it one of the most cherished items in his cricket memorabilia collection.

""The one opposition player's shirt I've always wanted, one of my all-time favourite players! Will treasure this. Thank you @rohitsharma45," Buttler wrote on Instagram.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The jersey carried a heartfelt handwritten message from Rohit Sharma, who thanked Buttler for their memorable battles on the field. Rohit wrote that he loved competing against the England star and wished him the very best, making the gift even more special for Buttler.

"Dear Jos, loved my time playing with and against you," Rohit wrote on the jersey.

The bond between Rohit and Buttler goes back more than a decade, with the pair having shared the dressing room at Mumbai Indians during the early years of Buttler's IPL career.

Although they have since become fierce rivals in international cricket and the IPL, their friendship and admiration for each other have remained evident. Buttler is currently representing Gujarat Titans in the IPL, while Rohit continues to be one of the biggest icons in Indian cricket despite stepping down from captaincy in recent times.

Their latest exchange serves as another reminder of the camaraderie that exists beyond the intense competition on the cricket field.