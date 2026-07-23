Shreyas Iyer Ends 6-Match Losing Streak, Registers First Win As Team India T20I Captain Against Zimbabwe

Shreyas Iyer Ends 6-Match Losing Streak, Registers First Win As Team India T20I Captain |

Shreyas Iyer finally tasted victory as India's T20I captain after a difficult start to his leadership stint, guiding the Men in Blue to a seven-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the first T20I at Harare on Thursday.

After beginning his captaincy tenure with six consecutive defeats and one abandoned match, Iyer's wait for a maiden win finally came to an end. The victory was powered by 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who smashed a record-breaking half-century to help India chase down 126 with 41 balls to spare.

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India produced a disciplined bowling performance after opting to field first. Young pacers Mayank Yadav (2/18) and Prince Yadav (2/19) struck at regular intervals to leave Zimbabwe struggling.

Ravi Bishnoi and Shivam Dube chipped in with a wicket each, while the fielders backed the bowlers with some sharp catches and a crucial run out. Wessly Madhevere top-scored with 39, Ryan Burl made 26 and Tadiwanashe Marumani remained unbeaten on 27 as Zimbabwe finished with 125/7 in 20 overs.

The chase began with an early setback as Abhishek Sharma fell for just one. However, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued his remarkable rise with a breathtaking 50 off just 19 balls, hitting four fours and four sixes at a strike rate of over 263.

His explosive innings made him the youngest player to score a T20I half-century. Ishan Kishan added a fluent 35, while captain Shreyas Iyer remained unbeaten on 28 alongside Tilak Varma to complete the chase at 126/3 in just 13.1 overs.

The win will come as a huge relief for Iyer, whose captaincy had come under scrutiny after a string of disappointing results since taking charge of India's T20I side.

After six successive defeats and one rain-abandoned match, the Harare victory marks his first success as captain at the international level. It also gives India a positive start to the Zimbabwe series while providing Iyer's young side with much-needed confidence heading into the remaining matches.