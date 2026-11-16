Will MS Dhoni Play IPL 2027? Big Update On CSK Legend’s Future Expected Ahead Of November 17 Retention Deadline

Will MS Dhoni Play in IPL 2027? | (Credits: Twitter)

Has MS Dhoni retired? Has the former India captain played his final game in competitive cricket? Will he play in IPL 2027? Some of these questions could find answers on Tuesday, November 17.

Chennai Super Kings, as will the other 9 franchises, will submit their retained players' list to the BCCI ahead of the IPL auction next month. Whether Dhoni features in that retained CSK group or not remains to be seen.

Dhoni to retire?

By the time the IPL 2027 rolls out, MS Dhoni will be 45. The IPL is the only tournament that the former India captain has been active in since his last international appearance in 2019. Dhoni however has constantly battled fitness issues and even underwent surgery on his knee.

In fact, he missed the entire IPL 2026 season due to a strain and then a thumb injury. It has been nearly two years since Dhoni last played a cricket match. Whether the 45-year-old is fit enough to play remains to be seen.

CSK are covered in the wicketkeeper department should Dhoni decide to move on. They roped in Sanju Samson in a blockbuster trade last year while have also invested heavily in Rajasthan youngster Kartik Sharma. Urvil Patel, another swashbuckling keeper, is also on their roster.

Will CSK retain MS Dhoni?

Dhoni has an emotional bond with Chepauk and is synonomous with the franchise. He might not be at his best, but the former India captain still adds value to the franchise, its brand and the dressing room. The 45-year-old has long wanted a fitting farewell at Chepauk, CSK's home ground.

However, his fitness and price have to be considered. Dhoni commands Rs 4 crore as retention fee and it could be a massive addition to the auction purse for a franchise who are rebuilding under a new coach.

It isn't unlike Dhoni to walk away in silence without making a noise. His official international retirement announcement came more than a year after he had played his last match. CSK fans would hope November 17 isn't a repeat of the same.