Virat Kohli Runs Away As Fan Invades Pitch Waving Indian Flag; Security Tackles Intruder | VIDEO

Virat Kohli Runs Away As Fan Invades Pitch |

A surprising incident involving Virat Kohli caught attention after a fan breached security and entered the playing field while waving the Indian national flag. The Indian batter, dressed in the blue jersey, appeared to react in a funny way as the fan ran towards the players.

Virat Kohli's Funny Reaction to Pitch Invader

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As the fan entered the field, Kohli noticed him and briefly pointed in his direction. He appeared to say 'Oye Yaar' before running away from the group of Indian players. His lighthearted reaction added a funny moment to an otherwise unexpected situation.

Kohli's reaction was particularly noticeable as the fan continued running across the field with the Indian flag. While the players watched the incident unfold, the batter appeared to keep his distance from the pitch invader. It is not the first time a fan has invaded the pitch during the New Zealand series, and Kohli's reaction to the entire sequence went viral.

Security Staff Tackles Fan to the Ground

The situation took a serious turn when security personnel rushed towards the intruder. A security staff member sprinted in from behind and brought the fan down to the ground with a forceful tackle. The quick intervention prevented the intruder from moving further towards the players.

The match resumed without any further incident, with India going onto win the game by 22 runs.