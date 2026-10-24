Will MS Dhoni Play In IPL 2027? CSK Legend Gives Major Fitness Update Ahead Of Retention Deadline

Will MS Dhoni Play in IPL 2027? | (Credits: Twitter)

MS Dhoni's participation in IPL 2027 remains uncertain, but the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend has not ruled out playing another season. The former India captain has revealed that his decision will depend on his fitness and medical reports ahead of December. Dhoni was in the squad last year but did not play a single game struggling with injury.

MS Dhoni Opens Up on IPL 2027 Plans

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Speaking at a healthcare event in Bengaluru, the former India captain was asked whether he wanted to play another IPL season. He responded with his trademark humour, making it clear that a final decision would depend on his fitness.

"Doc, I will have to go through the test. You will have to give me the report, and then before December, I will have to see, you know, how strong I am to maybe play one more season," Dhoni said.

CSK Await Clarity Ahead of Retention Deadline

Dhoni's availability could influence CSK's plans for IPL 2027. The franchise will need to consider his fitness and playing status while making decisions about squad composition and retention. With the IPL retention deadline approaching, Dhoni's latest comments have given CSK fans fresh hope of seeing him back in the yellow jersey.

As things stand, Dhoni's participation in IPL 2027 remains uncertain. His medical reports and fitness levels ahead of December are likely to play a decisive role in his decision. The franchise are undergoing a major overhaul with new head coach Zaheer Khan replacing the long standing Stephen Fleming.