Will Mohammad Amir Play In The IPL? Pakistan Pacer Eyes 2027 Auction

Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir is reportedly likely to register for the IPL 2027 Auction, scheduled to take place in Goa next month. The development could put the left-arm pacer in contention to become one of the first players with a Pakistan international background to feature in the tournament since its inaugural edition in 2008.

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Amir, who is now a British citizen, has already been participating in several cricket competitions as a UK player. As per Cricbuzz, he has registered for the APL Draft as a UK player and has featured in both the T20 Blast and The Hundred as a local player.

His change in citizenship status could prove significant if he decides to enter the IPL auction. Pakistan players have not featured in the IPL since 2008, largely due to the political tensions between India and Pakistan. However, Amir's British citizenship could place him in a different eligibility category, subject to the IPL's rules and clearance requirements.

There is also a precedent involving former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood. After acquiring a British passport, Mahmood represented Kings XI Punjab in the IPL, demonstrating that a former Pakistan international could participate under a different nationality status.

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Interestingly, Amir has also addressed the possibility of returning to the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He has confirmed that if he returns to the competition next year, he would participate as an overseas player rather than a local Pakistani player.

The development highlights how Amir's British citizenship has changed his status across different franchise cricket competitions.