Will Lionel Messi Beat The Drake Curse? Canadian Rapper Bets Whopping $1.5 Million On Argentina To Win FIFA World Cup 2026 Final

Lionel Messi's Argentina have received a high-profile vote of confidence ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, with Canadian rapper Drake placing a staggering $1.5 million bet on the reigning champions to beat Spain. The blockbuster title clash is scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 19, at MetLife Stadium. Drake has backed Argentina to win the match within the regulation 90 minutes.

Messi and Co made it to their second consecutive World Cup final after a dramatic win over England in the semis. The defending champions were on the cusp of an exit when Messi engineered two assists to book another finals date. While anything seems possible with the 39-year-old on the football pitch, he will now have to contend with the 'Drake curse' alongside his Spanish opponents.

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What is the Drake curse?

The "Drake Curse" is an internet theory suggesting that athletes and teams publicly backed by the Canadian rapper often go on to lose. While there is no actual 'curse', the trend has gained popularity on social media over the years with him losing multiple high profile bets. As a result, fans were quick to joke that Messi and Argentina may have another challenge to overcome before lifting the World Cup trophy.

One of the most famous examples came in 2018 when Drake backed Conor McGregor to defeat Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. McGregor was beaten by submission in the fourth round, adding fuel to the growing superstition. More recently, he had backed Arsenal to win the Champions League title, only for PSG to win it on penalties.

Messi now has the opportunity to silence both Spain and the internet superstition in one night if Argentina secure another World Cup title. The Argentine captain has inspired his side throughout the tournament and will once again be the focal point in the final.