 Will Kuldeep Yadav Miss IND vs SA 2nd Test? India Star Requests Leave For Wedding; Report
Kuldeep Yadav is in action at the Eden Gardens for the IND vs SA 1st Test. However, his participation in the rest of the series is in doubt with reports suggesting he has requested BCCI for a leave to get married at the end of this month. Kuldeep got engaged to his childhood friend in June earlier this year.

Friday, November 14, 2025
Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of Temba Bavuma in Eden Gardens | Image Credit: X/BCCI

Kuldeep Yadav could miss the rest of the India vs South Africa series having requested for leave. The 30-year-old as per reports is set to get married later this month and has formally approached the BCCI for the same. Yadav had gotten engaged earlier this year to his childhood friend.

The IND vs SA 2nd Test kicks off on November 22, with the ODI series set to kick off on November 30. The 5-match T20I series will be played from December 9 to 19. Kuldeep has requested for one week leave, meaning he could return to action at some point in the tour.

As per The Times of India, Kuldeep Yadav is waiting from communication from the BCCI to go ahead with his wedding. The 30-year-old had planned his wedding earlier this year between the end of IPL and the India vs England series.

However, the IPL season ended late after a 10-day suspension. Yadav was hence forced to move his function to a later date, with November end being marked. Kuldeep did not feature in either of the ODIs in Australia with coach Gautam Gambhir opting for Washington Sundar and Axar Patel.

However, with pitches favouring spin in India, Kuldeep could be in India's plans. The Men in Blue played all four spinners in Kolkata. Should the team management not need his services for the 2nd Test or the ODIs, the board would grant him a leave. Kuldeep Yadav was released from the T20I squad in Australia to prepare for thee South Africa series, so it would be interesting to see if India pivot from the idea.

Kuldeep Yadav got engaged in an intimate ceremony on June 4. The left-arm wrist spinner had invited only a few friends, with the likes of Rinku Singh and UP cricketers in attendance.

