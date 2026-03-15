Will IPL 2026 Schedule Change Due To Assam Polls Clash? BCCI Secretary Gives Big Update On Rajasthan Royals' Matches

Rajasthan Royals team | Credits: Twitter

Rajasthan Royals are slated to play their first three home games at Guwahati during phase 1 of the IPL 2026. However, the games were cast in doubt after the announcement of Assam election dates, with games sandwiching the election date. BCCI had to play a few WPL matches behind closed doors due to the polls, but no such measure is mooted for the IPL matches.

Polling for all 126 constituencies in Assam will be held in a single phase on April 9 (Thursday), while vote counting will take place on May 4. Guwahati hosts the the RR vs MI match on April 7, followed by the RR vs RCB game on April 10.

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BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia has dismissed suggestions that the IPL 2026 schedule would be forced to change due to Assam election dates.

"There will be no rescheduling of IPL matches in Guwahati in Assam. I have already spoken to the honourable Assam Chief Minister (Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma) and the Guwahati Commissioner of Police, Partha Sarathi Mahanta. Both have assured me that they will manage (to conduct the matches), and there's no need to change (the schedule)," Saikia told the Times of India.