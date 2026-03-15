IPL 2026 Schedule To Be Announced Soon After Election Dates In West Bengal, Tamil Nadu Revealed

IPL Trophy | Credits: Twitter

BCCI are expected to be announce the rest of the IPL 2026 schedule soon after the revelation of the election dates. Earlier only the fixtures for the first 20 matches were revealed with a wait on the dates of the elections in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Assam. Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, who play home games at Kolkata and Chennai, will be the most effected.

The Election Commission has announced Assembly election dates for Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry. Voting will be held in phases between April 9 and April 29, while counting for all will take place on May 4, 2026. Around 17.4 crore voters will participate across 824 constituencies with extensive security arrangements.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"As three states are scheduled to undergo State Assembly elections during this period, the full schedule of the tournament will be announced once the poll dates are announced," IPL said at the time of announcement.