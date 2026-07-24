'Will Do Everything': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Promises Support For Young Football Talent After Viral Appeal | VIDEO

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Promises Support For Young Football Talent After Viral Appeal | X

Guwahati, July 23: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has assured support to a young footballer after an appeal on social media highlighted the teenager's financial struggles. Sarma responded to a post requesting assistance for the promising player, saying the state government would do everything possible to help.

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The appeal, shared by the X account Vishnu's Sudarshan Chakra, claimed that the young footballer had been invited to Delhi by noted football administrator Ranjit Bajaj but could not afford the travel expenses. The post urged the Assam Chief Minister to provide financial support so the youngster could pursue the opportunity.

Responding to the request, Sarma wrote, "Noted with thanks. Will do everything possible." His brief assurance quickly gained attention on social media, with many users praising the Chief Minister for responding promptly to the appeal.

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The footballer, who is reportedly from Assam, went viral after videos of him practising barefoot in a rural setting captured the attention of sports enthusiasts online. His determination despite limited resources has earned widespread admiration with many calling for support to help him develop his talent.

Sarma's response has raised hopes that the youngster will receive the financial assistance needed to travel to Delhi and continue his football journey.