Assam Police Arrest Man For Impersonating CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Through Fake Email |

Guwahati: The Assam Police have arrested a 34-year-old man, Pankaj Das, for allegedly impersonating the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, through a fraudulent email account.

​According to a press release issued by the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the Assam Police Rajib Saikia, the accused—a resident of Village Dhopartari, Kamrup—created the email address cmassamgov.in@gmail.com.

Investigations revealed that this account was used to circulate fake "official communications" to members of the public with malicious intent.

​Following the registration of CID Cyber PS Case No. 11/2026 on July 16 authorities conducted an investigation that led to the arrest of Das from his Dhopatari, Changsari under Kamrup district residence today.

​The accused has been charged under the following sections under

​Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS): 61(2), 340(2), 336(3), and 319(2).

​Information Technology (IT) Act, 2008: Sections 66, 66C, and 66D.