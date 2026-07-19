Assam Police Arrest Man For Impersonating CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Through Fake Email

Guwahati: The Assam Police have arrested a 34-year-old man, Pankaj Das, for allegedly impersonating the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, through a fraudulent email account.
According to a press release issued by the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the Assam Police Rajib Saikia, the accused—a resident of Village Dhopartari, Kamrup—created the email address cmassamgov.in@gmail.com.
Investigations revealed that this account was used to circulate fake "official communications" to members of the public with malicious intent.
Following the registration of CID Cyber PS Case No. 11/2026 on July 16 authorities conducted an investigation that led to the arrest of Das from his Dhopatari, Changsari under Kamrup district residence today.
The accused has been charged under the following sections under
Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS): 61(2), 340(2), 336(3), and 319(2).
Information Technology (IT) Act, 2008: Sections 66, 66C, and 66D.