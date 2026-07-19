 Assam Police Arrest Man For Impersonating CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Through Fake Email
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Assam Police Arrest Man For Impersonating CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Through Fake Email

Assam Police arrested 34-year-old Pankaj Das from Kamrup for allegedly impersonating Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma using a fake email account, cmassamgov.in@gmail.com, to send fraudulent "official communications" to the public. He was arrested following a CID cyber investigation and booked under relevant sections of the BNS and the IT Act.

Digjyoti LahkarUpdated: Sunday, July 19, 2026, 11:18 PM IST
Assam Police Arrest Man For Impersonating CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Through Fake Email
Assam Police Arrest Man For Impersonating CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Through Fake Email |

Guwahati: The Assam Police have arrested a 34-year-old man, Pankaj Das, for allegedly impersonating the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, through a fraudulent email account.

​According to a press release issued by the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the Assam Police Rajib Saikia, the accused—a resident of Village Dhopartari, Kamrup—created the email address cmassamgov.in@gmail.com

Investigations revealed that this account was used to circulate fake "official communications" to members of the public with malicious intent.

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​Following the registration of CID Cyber PS Case No. 11/2026 on July 16 authorities conducted an investigation that led to the arrest of Das from his Dhopatari, Changsari under Kamrup district residence today.

​The accused has been charged under the following sections under 

​Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS): 61(2), 340(2), 336(3), and 319(2).

​Information Technology (IT) Act, 2008: Sections 66, 66C, and 66D.

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