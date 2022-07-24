'Will do anything...': Virat Kohli on helping India win the Asia Cup

Virat Kohli | File Photo

Virat Kohli insisted that he is ready to do anything to help team India win the Asia Cup.

Kohli, who was left out of the India squad for the ongoing West Indies series, will be back with the team for the upcoming Asia Cup in August.

The tournament, which was supposed to be held in Sri Lanka, was shifted to the UAE due to the recent economic crisis in the Island nation. The format has again been changed to the T20s.

With Kohli's recent poor form, many former cricketers, including Kapil Dev, called for the star batsman to be dropped for the T20 World Cup. But the former India captain sounded confident of regaining his touch.

"My main aim is to help India win the Asia Cup and the World Cup and for that I am ready to do anything for the team," Star Sports quoted Kohli as saying.

The 33-year-old struggled with the bat in the IPL and the recently-concluded England tour.

Kohli could manage scores of only 11 and 20 in the fifth and final Test against Edgbaston and continued his bad performances in T20Is, where he could score only 12 runs in two innings. This was followed by 17 and 16 runs in the three-match ODI series against England.