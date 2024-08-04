'Will Always Be Biggest Supporter': PV Sindhu's Heartfelt Note For Rival Carolina Marin After Her Withdrawal From Badminton Women's Singles SF At Paris Olympics

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu penned a heartfelt note for Spanish shuttler and her rival Carolina Marin following the latter's withdrawal from the semifinal match of women's singles at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Sunday, August 8.

Carolina Marin suffered a knee injury during the second set of the semifinal against He Bing Jiao. The former world no.1 jumped to play a return shot from South Korean opponent but her landing led to knee injury. Marin immediately attention on the court but she was unable to continue and thus, forced to retire from the match.

The pain on her knee left her crying inconsolably immediately after falling down in very awkward position. With the withdrawal from the semifinal, Carolina Marin won't be participating in the bronze medal match.

Woman single Spain vs China. Aku mmg xsuka Carolina Marin ni tau sbb perangai d, annoying & ikut suka d nk provoke org. Tp x dinafikan d main mmg best. Bila tgk d injured mcm ni aku kesianlh pulak, lg 1 step jew nk g final. Menanggis d, dahlh leading 2 game pulak tu. Kesiannyer😢 pic.twitter.com/BtM74hpWF7 — KuyenKay💫🌬️🌹☀️Ot4Ever🐰🐹🐶🦁 (@KuyenKay) August 4, 2024

Carolina Marin's rival PV Sindhu, whom she defeated in the 2016 Rio Olympics women's singles final to win Gold medal, shared a post on social media with a heartfelt note.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sindhu lauded her rival Marin for playing well in the semifinal match despite Spanish shuttler's campaign was cut short due to knee injury. The Indian badminton star also praised Carolina Marin for putting her opponents under pressure with her willpower and determination.

"To one of my greatest rivals and dearest friends on the tour, @carolinamarin, I am sending all the positive energy in the world your way. You were playing a phenomenal match, and I was deeply rooting for you!" PV Sindhu wrote.

"Deep down, I believe there was no player on tour I hated playing against more than you. Your willpower, sheer determination, and uncanny ability to put players under pressure are unmatched." she added.

Carolina Marin was one of the favourites to win a gold medal in badminton women's singles. The 31-year-old topped the group stage by remaining undefeated and qualified for the pre-quarters, where she defeated Beiwen Zhang in three-game thriller. In the quarterfinals, Marin defeated Japan's Aya Ohori to advance to semifinal.

However, Marin's campaign ended with a withdrawal due to knee injury. Carolina Marin had withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics 2021 due to ACL tear.