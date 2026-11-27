Wickets, Moisture & Missed Chances: Akash Deep Reflects On India's Bowling In Christchurch | X

Christchurch [New Zealand], November 27: Following the end of day one's play at Christchurch, Indian pacer Akash Deep said that the team could have done better with the ball and spoke on the struggles they faced while bowling.

It was an even day one at the Christchurch Test as, after reducing the Kiwis to 184/5, a half-century by wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell and his unbeaten 62-run stand with Glenn Phillips took NZ to 246/5 at the end of day one. After a wicketless first session, the second session belonged to India as the Kiwis collapsed from 110/1 to 110/4, with Akash getting two of these wickets. In the final session, India could get just one wicket, while they conceded 115 runs.

Akash Deep was the standout bowler today. He kept creating chances and picked up wickets, while the other bowlers managed just one wicket each, except Bumrah.His line, length and discipline were excellent. He deserves a lot of credit for the way he bowled today. India needs more performances like this from him! https://t.co/RbzfdNDkuk — Saurabh 🏏 (@MR_Cricologist) November 27, 2026

Akash Deep Explains Bowling Struggles

Speaking during the presser, Akash Deep said that while the wicket was fresh, the moist conditions caused the pace to slow down and prevented edges from carrying well to the fielders.

"Today was a bit fresh; it was a lot of help for us, but in the first session there was a bit of moisture, so the ball was not coming out of the pace, so the edges were not getting carried. So after lunch, we put the ball in a good area. Our plan was to put the ball in a good area and play with patience. So we did that, we got three wickets with that (during session two)," he added.

Akash Assesses India's Bowling Performance

Having previously played India A games before the start of the two-match Test series, Akash said that the wicket will get better if the sun stays on like it was on day one.

On his assessment of the team's overall bowling, he said, "Overall, it was very good, but we would have done better. But I feel it is okay."

Blundell And Phillips Lead Recovery

A steady unbeaten half-century partnership between Tom Blundell and Glenn Phillips helped New Zealand recover from a middle-order collapse and reach 246/5 at stumps on day one of the second Test against India in Christchurch on Friday. Blundell (53*) and Phillips (36*) stitched together an unbeaten 62-run partnership after New Zealand were reduced to 184/5, ensuring that the hosts finished the day on a relatively strong note without losing another wicket.

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India Strikes Back After Lunch

Earlier, India elected to field first and endured a wicketless first session in a temperature of 20 degrees and on a grassy surface, with skipper Tom Latham and Devon Conway (31 in 79 balls) putting on 77 for the first wicket before Gurnoor Brar removed the latter.

In the second session, India got some quick wickets, courtesy of Akash Deep (2/52) and Anshul Kamboj (1/56), reducing the Kiwis from 110/1 to 110/4. Latham played a fine knock of 128-ball 59, returning to form after a pair of ducks at Wellington. Blundell and Phillips brought the Kiwis back on track by the end of day one, getting the Kiwis near to the 250-run mark.

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