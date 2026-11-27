R Ashwin Flags Technical Error In Rishabh Pant's Wicketkeeping | X

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin criticised Rishabh Pant's wicketkeeping technique after the Indian gloveman failed to complete a difficult catch off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling during the second Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday, November 27. Ashwin highlighted a technical flaw in Pant's positioning behind the stumps, insisting that maintaining balance before the bowler releases the ball is a fundamental requirement at the international level.

The incident occurred during the 56th over of New Zealand's first innings when Daryl Mitchell attempted to negotiate a short delivery from Bumrah. The ball took a glove and flew towards Pant, who immediately leapt to his left in an attempt to complete the catch. However, the wicketkeeper failed to hold on, giving Mitchell a crucial reprieve when he was batting on nine.

R Ashwin Flags Technical Error In Rishabh Pant's Wicketkeeping

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Reacting to the missed opportunity on social media platform X, Ashwin shared a screenshot of the incident and explained why Pant was unable to get into the right position to complete the catch. The former India spinner clarified that his observation was not about criticising the individual but highlighting a technical issue that needed attention.

"Terrific commentary on Tamil Comms. Before ppl come in making it about the person, it's about the issue and lack of basics. Look at this frame where the keeper has not stepped in to a balanced position before the bowler has let go of the ball, hence he was off balance when he had to take off for the catch. These are things that are non negotiable at this level," Ashwin wrote.

The missed opportunity proved significant for India as Mitchell continued his innings before being dismissed by Washington Sundar for 31 off 74 deliveries. The New Zealand batter had also stitched together a useful partnership with Tom Blundell, helping the hosts recover after losing wickets in quick succession.

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