 WI Vs ZIM: West Indies Smash Highest Total Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Score 254 Runs Against Zimbabwe In Super 8 Clash
WI Vs ZIM: West Indies Smash Highest Total Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Score 254 Runs Against Zimbabwe In Super 8 Clash

Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza won the toss and elected to bowl first against the explosive West Indies side. The decision seem to be falling against Zimbabwe.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 09:03 PM IST
Mumbai, February 23: West Indies were all fireworks in the game against Zimbabwe on Monday as they smashed the highest total of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. West Indies scored 254 runs against Zimbabwe in the crucial match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza won the toss and elected to bowl first against the explosive West Indies side. The decision seem to be falling against Zimbabwe as West Indies put on a mammoth 254 first innings score.

This is the highest team total in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 so far. The previous best was 235/5 which was scored by Italy against Oman at the SSC Cricket ground in Colombo on February 14 during the group stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

1. West Indies ... against Zimbabwe in Super 8 Clash at Wankhede in Mumbai

2. Ireland 235/5 against Oman at SSC in Colombo

3. Sri Lanka 225/5 against Oman at Pallekele Stadium

4. South Africa 213/4 against Canada at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

5. India 209/9 against Namibia at Feroz Shah Kotla In Delhi

Shimron Hetmyer smashed his another half-century of the tournament. He scored a blistering 84 runs off just 34 balls with 7 fours and 7 sixes at a strike-rate of 250. Another fifty was scored by Rovman Powell, who smashed 59 runs off just 35 balls with 4 fours and 4 sixes at a strike-rate of around 169.

The score was achieved by the powerful hitting from these batters:

Hetmyer - 85 (34)

Powell - 59 (35)

Rutherford - 31 (13)

Shepherd - 21 (10)

Follow us on