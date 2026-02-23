 WI Vs ZIM, ICC T20 WC26 Super 8: Shimron Hetmyer Smashes 50 Off Just 19 Balls At Mumbai's Wankhede
WI Vs ZIM, ICC T20 WC26 Super 8: Shimron Hetmyer Smashes 50 Off Just 19 Balls At Mumbai's Wankhede

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza won the toss and invited West Indies to bat first. West Indies lost two early wickets, however, Shimron Hetmyer took control of the innings and smashed a quick half-century off just 19 balls.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 07:56 PM IST
article-image
Shimron Hetmyer | X

Mumbai, February 23: West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer smashed a blistering half-century in the high-intensity clash against Zimbabwe at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Monday. West Indies is facing Zimbabwe in their first Super 8 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza won the toss and invited West Indies to bat first. West Indies lost two early wickets, however, Shimron Hetmyer took control of the innings and smashed a quick half-century off just 19 balls.

Hetmyer smashed 4 fours and 5 sixes in his half-century. His innings helped the team to move towards a challenging target in their first innings. West Indies are now 98/2 in the first nine overs of the game.

Hetmyer has been in good form in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. He provides stability and explosive power to the squad while batting at number 3. He has scored 134 runs so far in the five matches played by West Indies in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 so far.

WI Vs ZIM, ICC T20 WC26 Super 8: Zimbabwe Win Toss & Opt To Field First Against West Indies At...
article-image

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph

