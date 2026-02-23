WI Vs ZIM, ICC T20 WC26 Super 8: Zimbabwe Win Toss & Opt To Field First Against West Indies At Wankhede

Zimbabwe Win Toss & Opt To Field First Against West India At Wankhede |

Mumbai, February 23: Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza won the toss against West Indies and elected to bowl first in the crucial ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

For West Indies, Romario Shepherd is fit and has made a comeback. Shepherd has replaced Roston Chase. For Zimbabwe, Ngarava replaces Masakadza. West Indies all-rounder Hetmyer and Rutherford are in good form and if they settle in, they can play some big shots.

Zimbabwe & West Indies Squads

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph