 WI Vs ZIM, ICC T20 WC26 Super 8: Zimbabwe Win Toss & Opt To Field First Against West Indies At Wankhede
WI Vs ZIM, ICC T20 WC26 Super 8: Zimbabwe Win Toss & Opt To Field First Against West Indies At Wankhede

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza won the toss against West Indies and elected to bowl first in the crucial ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 06:41 PM IST
article-image
Zimbabwe Win Toss & Opt To Field First Against West India At Wankhede |

For West Indies, Romario Shepherd is fit and has made a comeback. Shepherd has replaced Roston Chase. For Zimbabwe, Ngarava replaces Masakadza. West Indies all-rounder Hetmyer and Rutherford are in good form and if they settle in, they can play some big shots.

article-image

Zimbabwe & West Indies Squads

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph

