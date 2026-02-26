WI VS SA T20 WC26: Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd's Record Partnership Powers West Indies To 176/8 In Ahmedabad

West Indies made a stunning recovery to post a competitive 176/8 batting first in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The South African pacers forced a top order collapse to leave WI reeling at 83/7. Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd put on a record 89-run partnership to rescue their side, with Shepherd smashing his maiden T20I half-century.

Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to field first in Ahmedabad. WI got off to a brisk start with Shai Hope. However, Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada struck twice each in back to back overs to leave them reeling at 43/4.

The middle order also offered no resistance with Corbin Bosch also joining in on the exploits. At 83/7, West Indies were at the risk of bundling out for a below par total. However, the Men in Maroon bat deep, with Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd pulling off a rescue act.

But Holder and Shepherd smashed 89 off 57 balls for the eighth wicket to take them to a challenging score. It is the highest partnership for the 8th wicket in T20Is among full member nations. Holder and Shepherd both looked set to take the score past 190, but two good overs from Ngidi and Bosch in the end restricted them to 176.

Highest partnerships for 8th wicket or lower in T20Is

132* - Saber Zakhil, Saqlain Ali (BEL) vs Austria, Waterloo, 2021

89 - Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder (WI) vs SA, Ahmedabad, 2026

88* - Chernoh Bah, Lansana Lamin (SLE) vs Eswatini, Abuja, 2024

80 - Preston Mommsen, Safyaan Sharif (SCOT) vs NED, Edinburgh, 2015

78 - Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer (WI) vs NZ, Nelson, 2025

Holder, who hammered 22 runs in a Jansen over towards the end, fell to a run-out off the penultimate ball, but Shepherd ensured West Indies finished strongly, giving their bowlers something to defend.