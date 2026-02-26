'India Hoti Toh Pakad Leta': Netizens Slam Dewald Brevis After Catch Goes For SIX In WI VS SA T20 WC26 Match | VIDEO

Dewald Brevis faced heat on social media during the WI vs SA match. Brevis took a stunning catch at the boundary but crossed the rope to concede six to Shai Hope. Indian fans, with their hopes dependent on South Africa winning, accused him of intentionally doing so to knock them out of the T20 World Cup 2026.

The incident occurred in the first over of the game in Ahmedabad. Aiden Markram started the proceedings with Keshav Maharaj, who was taken to the cleaners by Shai Hope. The WI opener picked up a six and a four to get going.

Off the final ball of the over, Hope tried to clear the fence again, only for the ball to travel flat to Dewald Brevis. Brevis running in could not control his run and despite completing the catch, went over the boundary rope.

West Indies got off to a flyer as a result, collecting 17 runs from the over. With India's hopes hinging on a South Africa victory, Indian fans were quick to attack Brevis for his blemish on social media.

Netizens react to Brevis' missed chance

Indian fans concocted a conspiracy theory that South Africa were deliberately trying to lose to knock India out. Given India's poor NRR, a WI win over South Africa could possible knock the hosts out even if they win their next two games.

