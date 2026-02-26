WI VS SA T20 WC26: India's Semi-Final Hopes Hinge On South Africa Win In Ahmedabad - Check Scenarios

Indian fans will have their eyes on the WI vs SA clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium despite action later in the day against ZImbabwe. Following their loss to Proteas, Suryakumar Yadav & Co need all the help they can get in their race to make the semi-finals. India could knocked out despite winning both their games, and thus will hope South Africa can ease those worries

After their loss to South Africa, India's best case scenario in the next two matches is to win them. The Men in Blue face off against Zimbabwe in Chennai, before a final Super 8 match against the West Indies in Kolkata.

Wins in both those matches will leave them on 4 points, opening a bunch of potential scenarios in Super Group 1. For an easier path, Surya and Co will hope that South Africa can continue their run and win all 3 matches, leaving India at 4 as the best placed ahead of West Indies and Zimbabwe.

Should West Indies win today in Ahmedabad, India could win both their matches and still lose out on qualification for the ICC T20 WC26 semi final. In this scenario, South Africa, India and West Indies will all finish on 4 points, with two wins each to their name. Zimbabwe will finish with 0 points, provided South Africa defeat them.

In that scenario, the NRR would decide fate. India's net run rate has taken a major hit after a heavy defeat to the Proteas. West Indies also have a huge net run rate boost with their 107-run win over Zimbabwe. The Men in Blue will have to better it with bigger win margins against West Indies and Zimbabwe.