'This Time For Africa': Hilarious Memes Flood Social Media As India Back South Africa In SA Vs WI ICC T20 WC26 Super 8 Match

Hilarious Memes Flood Social Media As India Back South Africa In SA Vs WI ICC T20 WC26 Super 8 Match | X

Ahmedabad, February 25: As South Africa prepares to face West Indies in an important ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Even though India is not playing, the result is likely to affect their chances of reaching the semi-finals in the tournament. Indian fans will be cheering for South Africa in the match tomorrow which has sparked a wave of funny reactions on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The internet users have flooded social media with funny memes and jokes showing the Indian fans backing South Africa in the game against West Indies. Several users were seen supporting South Africa online as a win for them would help India, however, a West Indies victory could make things tougher for the Indian Cricket Team.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Indian team will face Zimbabwe in an evening encounter which is a must win for both the teams to keep their semi-finals hopes alive. If India loses the game against Zimbabwe, then their campaign in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will come to a halt and they will be eliminated from the tournament.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

If Zimbabwe loses the game against India, their hopes to qualify for the semi-finals will also end. However, if India have to qualify for the semi-finals, it is important that South Africa defeats West Indies in the clash tomorrow.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

If West Indies wins the game against South Africa, then India will have to win the remaining two games against Zimbabwe and West Indies and also rely on other results to fall into their favour.