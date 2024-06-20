WI vs ENG, T20 WC 2024 Super 8: Phil Salt & Jonny Bairstow Power England To 8-Wicket Win Over West Indies

Opener Phil Salt and Jonny Bairstow emerged as the star performers in England's 8-wicket win over the co-hosts West Indies in the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 clash at the at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St. Lucia on Thursday, June 20.

With a target of 181, the defending champions chased it down with 15 balls to spare.

Mid Innings update:

A collective effort from the batters helped West Indies post 180/4 in the first innings of the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match against England at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St. Lucia on Thursday, June 20.

After putting to bat first by England skipper Jos Buttler, West Indies openers gave a brilliant start to their team innings. The opening pair of Brandon King and Johnson Charles were building a good partnership until the latter had to retire hurt due to injury. Thereafter, Charles was joined by Nicholas Pooran to carry on West Indies' innings.

Johnson Charles' stay at the crease ended after he was dismissed by Moeen Ali for 38 off 34 balls at 94/1. After Charles' dismissal, skipper Rovman Powell joined Pooran at the crease. Powell didn't take much time to settle in as he unleashed his firepower from word go. In the 15th over, WI skipper smashed three sixes off Liam Livingstone before he was dismissed by the same bowler for 36 off 17 balls at 137/2.

After Rovman Powell's dismissal, Nicholas Pooran too walked back to the pavilion after he was removed by Jofra Archer for 36 at 141/3. The middle-order batter Andre Russell had a short stay at the crease as he was dismissed for just 1 run by Adil Rashid at 143/4.

Thereafter, Sherfane Rutherford led the West Indies batting and formed an unbeaten 37-run partnership with Romario Shepherd for the fifth wicket to help the side post a solid total. Rutherford played an innings of 28 off 15 balls while Shepherd scored 5 runs.

For England, Adil Rashid, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali and Jofra Archer picked a wicket each. Adil was the most economical bowler as he conceded just 21 runs with an economy rate of 5.2 in his four overs spell.