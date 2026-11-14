Why WPL 2027 Eliminator & Final Could Be Moved From Brabourne To Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium, Vadodara To Host Women's CT 2027 | Ojas C/Wikimedia Commons

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly planning to shift the second phase of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 from Brabourne Stadium to Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The proposed change could also see Wankhede host the Eliminator and the final instead of the Cricket Club of India (CCI)-owned venue.

WPL Final at Wankhede?

According to a report by The Indian Express, the BCCI is considering moving the second phase of the fifth WPL edition to Wankhede. The tournament schedule, announced earlier, had Brabourne Stadium as the venue for the remaining league matches and both knockout fixtures.

While the BCCI is yet to disclose the reason, the upcoming ICC Women’s Champions Trophy 2027 could be a major factor behind the move.

India will host the inaugural edition of the ICC Women’s Champions Trophy from February 14 to 28, 2027, with matches scheduled at CCI in Mumbai and the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium. The six-team tournament will feature Australia, England, India, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

The WPL final is currently scheduled for February 7, leaving just seven days before the international tournament begins. The short turnaround could make venue preparation, pitch management and ground maintenance important considerations for the BCCI.

While ICC rules do not mandate a fresh pitch or a fixed rest period between matches, venues generally need adequate time to prepare playing surfaces for major international events. Moving the WPL knockout matches to Wankhede could give CCI additional time to prepare for the Champions Trophy.