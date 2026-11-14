IND Vs PAK U19 Asia Cup Final: Mohit Ulva Stars As India Seal Revenge Over Pakistan In Final Ball Thriller

Mohit Ulva scored a stunning 49 as India came back from the dead to seal a thrilling 1-wicket win off the final ball to win the U19 Asia Cup 2026. India Colts were dead and buried but Ulva and Manal Chauhan put on a stunning rearguard action to seal the title.

India needed 86 runs from 52 deliveries when Mohit Ulva, batting at No.10 joined Manal Chauhan in the middle. Chauhan took the charge before Mohit stunned the Pakistan attack with a few shots of his own.

India's hopes were dented after Manal was dismissed for 47 with India still needing 29 with only 1 wicket in hand. However, C Venkata held his own and Mohit starred to take India over the finish line. Needing 3 off the final ball, Ulva smashed it over the covers to power India to the title.