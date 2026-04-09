'Why Would You Not Run?': Irfan Pathan, Wasim Jaffer React As David Miller 'Chokes' Win In DC VS GT IPL 2026 Clash

David Miller's decision to not take a single came to haunt Delhi Capitals in their 1-run defeat to Gujarat Titans on Wednesday. A single would have secured a tie, but Miller opted against it, with the result eventually slipping out of the hands. Former IPL stars Irfan Pathan and Wasim Jaffer expressed their surprise at the South Africa's decision.

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Miller gets injured, turns hero, ends as villain

It was a rollercoaster game for David Miller. The veteran South African struggled with a finger injury and had to leave the field retired hurt. He returned to bat after KL Rahul's wicket.

Needing 36 off the final two overs, the left-hander struck two sixes and a boundary off three balls. Vipraj Nigam also addeda four to reduce the equation to 13 off the final over.

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Nigam was dismissed and Miller got on strike with DC needing 8 off 3 balls. The Proteas star smashed a mammoth 106 metre six to make the result a formality. Miller hit the next delivery to square leg, but denied the single to Kuldeep, which would have tied the game. He then missed the final delivery, with Kuldeep run out trying to steal a bye, resulting in a one-run win to Gujarat.

Why did Miller not run a single?

David Miller was batting on 41 off 20 balls at the stage when Delhi Capitals needed two from two deliveries. An experience international, Miller opted against Kuldeep facing the final ball of the innings when the situation required one run to win. The veteran backed his ability to get two off the final ball and seal the chase.

It was a bold decision, which ultimately did not fall in his favour. They tried to sneak in a bye to try and tie the game anyway off the final delivery. A single off that ball would have done it anyway, with a bye then perhaps securing victory. It is a game of fine margins, and Miller's decision landed him on the wrong side of the result.