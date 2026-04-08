DC VS GT: Miller Brainfade Hands Gujarat Titans 1-Run Win In Final Over Thriller

David Miller's contentious decision to not take a single in the final over came back to bite Delhi Capitals as Gujarat Titans clinched a 1-run win. Needing 2 from 2, Miller rejected a single, only to play dot off the final ball to hand Gujarat their first win of the season. Earlier, KL Rahul's 92 kept Delhi in the hunt for a record chase, which faded away at the final hurdle.

Miller turned villain after heroics

It was a rollercoaster game for David Miller. The veteran South African struggled with a finger injury and had to leave the field retired hurt. He returned to bat after KL Rahul's wicket.

Needing 36 off the final two overs, the left-hander struck two sixes and a boundary off three balls. Vipraj Nigam also addeda four to reduce the equation to 13 off the final over.

Nigam was dismissed and Miller got on strike with DC needing 8 off 3 balls. The Proteas star smashed a mammoth 106 metre six to make the result a formality. Miller hit the next delivery to square leg, but denied the single to Kuldeep, which would have tied the game. He then missed the final delivery, with Kuldeep run out trying to steal a bye, resulting in a one-run win to Gujarat.

KL Rahul kept Delhi in the contest