Why Was There No Child Mascot With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi During India Vs Ireland National Anthem? | VIDEO | X

Belfast, June 27: A video has gone viral on social media from the 1st T20I between India and Ireland in Belfast as the fans noticed an unusual incident during the national anthem before the game. While most of the Indian players were accompanied by child mascots, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi did not had any child standing in front of him during the national anthem.

The video of the incident quickly went viral on social media and the fans began speculating the reason behind it. Indian pacer Prince Yadav is also seen in the video standing without the child mascot. However, there is not official statement from the organisers or any of the cricketing boards about why the two players stood without mascots.

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A theory behind the incident which is circulating on a wide scale on social media states that "there was no child standing in front of Vaibhav as he is still a child himself." However, it is only a social media reaction and not confirmed reason behind the missing mascots.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Debut

The incident is being discussed widely on social media as thousands of fans were eagerly waiting for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's international debut. The 15-year-old batting sensation was included in India's squad for the Ireland series, however, he was not a part of the playing XI for the opening T20I.

Team India captain Shreyas Iyer confirmed before the match that the youngster would have to wait a little longer for his maiden international appearance as the team opted for a more experienced combination.

IND Vs IRE Match Report

Indian captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first in the opening T20I against Ireland at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast. The visitors made a strong start with the ball and kept the Irish batters under pressure during the Powerplay.

However, Ireland managed to score 182/9 in their first 20 overs. Chasing the target, Team India got to a good start with Abhishek Sharma smashing his half-century. However, India could not achieve the target set by Ireland and got all out for 148.

India lost to Ireland by 34 runs and this is the first time in the history that India has ever lost to Ireland. Shreyas Iyer's captaincy debut started with a historic defeat, however, the fans will be hoping for a comeback in the second T20I on Sunday (June 28).