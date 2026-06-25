IND Vs IRE: Shreyas Iyer Leads First Team Huddle As India Begin Training In Belfast Ahead Of 1st T20I Against Ireland | X

Belfast, June 25: Indian Cricket Team's new era of T20I has officially got underway on Thursday as newly appointed captain Shreyas Iyer addressed his first team huddle before the team's training session in Belfast ahead of the two-match T20I series against Ireland.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the pictures from the training session with the caption, "All set for a new beginning." The viral social media post shows pictures of Shreyas Iyer speaking to the players as Team India completed its first practice session at Stormont ahead of the opening match.

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The training session marks the beginning of Shreyas Iyer's stint as India's T20I captain. Several young faces, including Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, were seen listening closely during the huddle as India began preparations for the series which is expected to set the tone for the team's next phase in the shortest format.

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The first T20I will be played in Belfast on Friday (June 26) and the second match will be played on June 28 and both the games will be played at the same venue which is Stormont.

India Squad for Ireland T20I Series

Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Tilak Varma (Vice-captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Abhishek Sharma, Suryansh Shedge, Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna and Ravi Bishnoi have been named in India's 15-member squad for the two-match T20I series against Ireland.

India vs Ireland T20I Series Schedule

1st T20I: June 26, 2026 - Belfast (Stormont)

2nd T20I: June 28, 2026 - Belfast (Stormont)

After the Ireland series, India will travel to England for a five-match T20I series beginning in early July.