'To The Beautiful Game': Shreyas Iyer Shows Support For Brazil During FIFA World Cup 2026; Sports $100 GK Jersey

India's newly appointed T20I captain Shreyas Iyer has joined the football fever by showing his support for five-time world champions Brazil. With the FIFA World Cup 2026 underway, Iyer shared a series of photos on social media wearing Brazil’s striking black-and-white goalkeeper jersey.

The stylish kit features a bold abstract design along with the iconic Brazil crest at the centre, making it one of the most eye-catching jerseys released for the tournament cycle.

"A nod to the beautiful game," he wrote on X.

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In the pictures, Iyer can be seen posing on a balcony overlooking a city skyline. The India batter paired the jersey with black trousers, while the neon-green detailing on the Brazil badge and collar stood out against the monochrome design.

The post quickly attracted attention from fans, many of whom interpreted it as a show of support for Brazil ahead of the World Cup. Brazil remain among the favourites at major international tournaments and continue to enjoy a massive following in India.

The Brazil goalkeeper jersey sported by Shreyas Iyer has become one of the most sought-after football kits of the year, with the design currently sold out on Nike's official website. Priced at $100, the jersey's popularity has surged further amid the FIFA World Cup 2026 buzz, making it a standout piece among football fans and collectors alike.

Shreyas Iyer's love for football is well known. The Mumbai batter has often played football during warm up before matches. The 31-year-old is in action during the India vs Afghanistan ODI series, with the next game on Saturday, June 20.