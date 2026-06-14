FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazilian Fans Flood Times Square Ahead of Morocco Showdown | VIDEO

A vibrant sea of Brazilian supporters took over Times Square, turning one of the world's most recognizable landmarks into a football festival ahead of Brazil's showdown with Morocco. Thousands of fans packed the streets, creating an electric atmosphere filled with music, chants and national pride. The gathering served as a powerful reminder that wherever Brazil plays, its supporters are never far behind.

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Fans draped in national colors packed the iconic Manhattan crossroads hours before kickoff, waving flags, beating drums, and chanting songs in a display that brought one of the world’s busiest public spaces to a standstill. The gathering created a carnival-like atmosphere, drawing the attention of tourists and local residents alike.

Large banners and oversized fan displays could be seen above the crowd, while supporters proudly showcased tributes to some of Brazil’s football legends. The festivities spilled across several blocks, with fans dancing, singing, and posing for photographs beneath the towering digital billboards of Times Square.

Traffic moved slowly around the packed streets as security personnel monitored the celebrations. Despite the massive turnout, the atmosphere remained festive and orderly, with fans united by their passion for the five-time world champions.

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Brazil begin campaign against Morocco

Five-time champions Brazil take on reigning African champions Morocco in the Group C match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in New Jersey / New York on Sunday early morning (Indian time). It will be opening encounter for both the sides in the World Cup. Brazil are favourites due to their rich World Cup pedigree but they have been ordinary in recent times by their standards. They have qualified to every World Cup edition but won their last of the five titles in 2002. But having won in the USA the fourth title in 1994 will refresh their memories and give inspiration.