Why Was The IPL 2027 Retention Deadline Extended By 2 Days?

BCCI have extended the IPL 2027 retention deadline by two days |

The BCCI have extended the IPL 2027 retention deadline by two days as per reports. Initially, all 10 franchises were expected to submit their final squad lists by November 15, one month before the IPL 2027 Auction. However, the change has been made considering the clash with the IND vs NZ ODI on the same day.

IPL extends retention deadline by two days

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As per Cricbuzz, the BCCI has communicated to franchises that they have until November 17 to submit their final retention lists. The change was prompted as the IND vs NZ 5th ODI will be clashing on the same date.

The Men in Blue are scheduled to play the Kiwis in Mount Maunganui. BCCI has thus allowed two additional days for the franchises to make their decisions. Several IPL captains are involved in the ODI series including Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad. The likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli also sway in their team decisions.

Despite the extensions, there is no change in the IPL 2027 auction date. The event will go as per planned on December 16 in Goa.

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Interestingly, the IPL 2027 Auction also clashes with the IND vs SL ODI in Bengaluru. For now, BCCI have not announced any changes to the date. An update on the same is expected in due course.

BCCI meanwhile has opened the window for player registrations, with a deadline set for November 23. Teams will then have until December 1 to submit their final list of player choices for the auction. The final auction register, including the player sets, will be released on December 3.