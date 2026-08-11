Why Was Abhishek Porel Arrested? DC Star Allegedly Blackmailed, Denied Food & Confined Victim

Delhi Capitals cricketer Abhishek Porel has landed himself in controversy. The Bengal cricketer was arrested from his Kolkata residence in line with allegations of rape and sexual assault. The case stems from a complaint filed at Mogra Police Station in West Bengal’s Hooghly district on June 23.

Allegations made by the victim

She and Porel had a relationship for more than three years

Alleges physical relationship established on the promise of marriage

Criminally intimidated her

Recorded intimate moments

Threatened to make private photographs public

Assaulted and confined in Delhi during IPL 2026

Denied food and required medical attention

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According to police, the woman, a medical student from Karnataka, alleged that she and Porel had been in a relationship since 2023 and had planned to get married. She claimed that differences arose between them around a year and a half ago.

As per reports, the Bengal cricketer blackmailed her and threatened her with the publication of intimate photos and videos. Police had booked him under non-bailable sections and said he would be required to surrender electronic devices, including storage devices, as part of the investigation.

Read Also Delhi Capitals Star Abhishek Porel Arrested In Hooghly Over Alleged Rape Case

Furthermore, the complaint revealed that Porel had assaulted her during a meeting on April 2, 2026 during the IPL 2026 season. The Delhi Capitals cricketer had confined her and even denied her food, which required her to get medical attention. The allegations are yet to be proven.

He is likely to be produced before a court in Chinsurah later on Tuesday.