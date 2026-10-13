Why South Africa's Loss To Australia Is Good News For India In WTC Final Race?

India received a big boost in their WTC race | Image Credit: X/BCCI

Australia kicked off their tour of South Africa with a sensational win at Kingsmead, Durban on Tuesday. Josh Hazlewood picked up a 6-wicket haul after Matt Renshaw starred with a century and a half-century to strengthen Australia's spot at the top of the World Test Championship standings.

Australia's win is good news for India, given South Africa's percentage points have taken a big hit. India are behind the eighth ball after home series defeat to the Proteas, and need results going their way to make the final.

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India still have a chance to improve their position, but they have little room for error. Every win will be important if they are to push towards the top two and secure a place in the WTC final.

The Men in Blue have 7 Tests left in the current cycle with 2 Tests away from home against New Zealand, followed by a 5-Test Border Gavaskar Trophy. After India drew the game in Colombo, Shubman Gill's side need to muster as many as wins as possible.

Australia are in pole position following their 214-run win in Durban. Pat Cummins' side have 108 points from 11 matches, with a percentage of 81.82. New Zealand are placed second, with 72.22 pct. India are currently 5th with 51.52 pct. Should Shubman's team beat New Zealand & Australia, it would not only improve their chances but also affect their rivals chances of qualifying.

South Africa's PCT has dropped to 60 after their loss on Tuesday. The Proteas have 2 more Tests against Australia, followed by matches against Bangladesh and England. Bangladesh also remain in the reckoning, making it an interesting 5-way battle for the final.