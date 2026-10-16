Why Shubman Gill Won't Captain India In Last 2 ODIs Against New Zealand

Shubman Gill will miss the final two ODI matches against New Zealand | Image Credits: X/BCCI

Shubman Gill will captain India in the first three ODIs against New Zealand, with Shreyas Iyer set to lead the team in the final two matches. The five-match series will feature changes in leadership as India prepare for a busy international schedule. Gill's absence from the last two ODIs has drawn attention, with the focus now shifting to India's plans for the remainder of the series.

Why Will Shubman Gill Miss The Last Two ODIs?

India's five-match ODI series against New Zealand will conclude on November 15, while the first Test is scheduled to begin in Wellington on November 19. The short gap leaves limited time for players to recover, travel and prepare for the longer format.

According to reports, Gill will miss the final two ODIs to focus on preparations for the Test series. The Indian captain will not take part in the India A shadow tour, but instead will use the break to prepare for red ball action.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also The Swing King Returns? Bhuvneshwar Kumar Set For Possible India Comeback At 36 In Bengaluru

Shreyas Iyer To Captain India In Final Two ODIs

Iyer is set to lead India in the fourth and fifth ODIs as the team manages its resources across the two formats. The appointment will give the middle-order batter another opportunity to demonstrate his leadership in international cricket. Gill, meanwhile, is expected to remain central to India's plans for the Test series.

The five-match ODI series will begin on November 4, with matches scheduled across New Zealand before the teams switch to Test cricket. India will look to make the most of the ODI series while balancing preparations for the longer format. T