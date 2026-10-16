The Swing King Returns? Bhuvneshwar Kumar Set For Possible India Comeback At 36 In Bengaluru | X - BhuviOfficial

Mumbai: There was a time when the sight of Bhuvneshwar Kumar marking his run-up with the new ball was enough to make even the most accomplished batters uncomfortable.

A gentle approach to the crease, an upright seam and that almost magical ability to make the cricket ball obey his commands. There was nothing intimidating about his pace, yet everything about his bowling demanded respect.

Nearly four years after he last wore the India jersey, the master of swing has another opportunity to turn back the clock.

At 36, an age when most fast bowlers are contemplating life beyond the boundary ropes, Bhuvneshwar is preparing for an international comeback that few would have imagined even a year ago.

And the stage could hardly be more appropriate.

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, where he has rediscovered his rhythm and relevance in Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) colours, could now witness another chapter in his remarkable cricketing journey.

An injury to Arshdeep Singh has opened the door for Bhuvneshwar's inclusion in India's squad for Saturday's fifth and final T20 International against the West Indies. With the series delicately poised at 2-2, the veteran suddenly finds himself back in the national reckoning.

The art of staying relevant

Bhuvneshwar's story is not one of spectacular reinvention. He has not returned with an extra 15 kilometres of pace or developed some mysterious new delivery.

Instead, he has survived by remaining faithful to the skills that made him special.

In an era when fast bowling is increasingly measured by speed and aggression, Bhuvneshwar continues to rely on movement, accuracy and intelligence.

The outswinger remains his trusted weapon. The slower ball and yorker provide insurance when batters come charging at him. Above all, there is the calmness of a bowler who has seen virtually everything the shortest format can throw at him.

IPL performances underline enduring value

His performances for RCB have demonstrated that experience need not be a disadvantage in modern T20 cricket.

With 28 wickets in 16 matches during IPL 2026, following 17 wickets the previous season, Bhuvneshwar has shown that there is still plenty of life in those ageing shoulders.

More importantly, he has done it at a venue notorious for punishing bowlers.

The Chinnaswamy's short boundaries and batting-friendly conditions have humbled some of the world's finest pacers. Yet Bhuvneshwar has found ways to survive, and often flourish, through discipline rather than intimidation.

The circle comes around

There is a certain romance about the possibility of his India comeback unfolding in Bengaluru.

The stadium that embraced him as an RCB bowler could now welcome him back in national colours.

His last international appearance came against New Zealand in November 2022. Since then, Indian cricket has moved forward, younger fast bowlers have emerged and the demands of T20 cricket have evolved.

But Bhuvneshwar never completely disappeared.

He kept bowling, kept competing and kept reminding selectors that swing bowling, when combined with experience, remains a valuable commodity.

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An unexpected opportunity for India comeback

His return had already been planned for the forthcoming New Zealand series. Arshdeep's injury has merely brought that opportunity forward.

Whether Bhuvneshwar makes the playing eleven on Saturday remains uncertain.

But should he take the new ball against the West Indies, the moment will carry significance beyond wickets and economy rates.

For a bowler whose career has been built on patience, precision and perseverance, another India appearance would be fitting recognition of a simple cricketing truth.

The ball may stop swinging eventually. The desire to make it swing never really does.

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