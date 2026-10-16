IND W Vs ZIM W 1st T20I Toss Update: Smriti Mandhana Wins First Toss As Captain & Opts To Bowl; Niki Prasad Makes Debut

Smriti Mandhana won the toss in the very first game as full time captain as India Women opted to field first in the 1st t20I against Zimbabwe in Raipur. Niki Prasad makes her debut while Anushka Sharma also returns to the XI.

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India will face Zimbabwe for the first time in international cricket, with the series giving Smriti Mandhana an opportunity to begin preparations for the ICC Women's Champions Trophy 2027, which will be held in India. Taking over as captain, Mandhana said she wanted to set standards that future generations of Indian players could follow.

India have six T20I matches before the tournament, with three against Zimbabwe and three against South Africa, apart from the Women's Premier League (WPL). Mandhana said these fixtures would help the team finalise its style of play and identify the roles of individual players.