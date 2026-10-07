Smriti Mandhana Shares Heartfelt Message For Harmanpreet Kaur After Taking Over As India Women's Captain | Instagram | X

Smriti Mandhana thanks Harmanpreet Kaur for her decade-long leadership as she takes charge of the Indian women's team

Smriti Mandhana, the newly appointed captain of the Indian women's cricket team, shared a heartfelt message for Harmanpreet Kaur on Instagram. Mandhana posted a picture of Kaur at the cricket ground and thanked her for her leadership.

In her Instagram Story, Mandhana wrote, "It's been a pleasure playing with you for so many years. Ten years of your leadership have been fantastic and together we will strive to bring many more laurels for our nation."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) appointed Mandhana as the captain of the Indian women's team in white-ball cricket on Tuesday. She takes over after Harmanpreet stepped down from the captaincy.

Mandhana has previously captained India in 18 T20Is and four ODIs. She also led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to Women's Premier League (WPL) titles in 2024 and 2026.

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Speaking about her appointment as the new captain, Smriti Mandhana said that leading India was a special honour. She thanked the BCCI, selectors, teammates and everyone who supported her career.

She also acknowledged Harmanpreet's contribution as captain and said she looked forward to working with the team and taking Indian cricket forward.